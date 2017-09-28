UPDATE: Man dies in serious crash near Gatwick

A man has died following a serious crash on the M23 near Gatwick Airport last night (September 27).

Police said officers were called to Junction 9 of the M23 southbound just before midnight after two vehicles collided.

A man, in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed between junction 9 and junction 8, leading to the M23, while police carried out investigations. It was reopened at around 7am.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 01483 639922 quoting P17245830. Similarly, anyone with dashcam footage is also asked to get in touch.