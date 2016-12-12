UPDATE: Man injured as car and van crash in Hassocks

A man was injured as a car and a van crashed along a Hassocks road earlier this afternoon (Monday December 12)

Emergency services were called to the collision in Keymer Road, at the junction of Dale Avenue, at about 3.50pm.

Police said the man sustained a head injury and was treated at the scene.

On Twitter Sussex Roads Police said: “Injuries sustained were preventable by wearing their seatbelt.”

The road was closed while the incident was investigated. It was re-opened at 5pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.