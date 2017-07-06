UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after accident on A23

A man has been taken to hospital after an accident on the A23 near Hickstead.

Police were called to the accident just before 5pm today (July 6).

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed a man had suffered a minor injury in the accident.

She added: “It was a single vehicle accident, an ambulance attended the scene.

“The accident has been cleared and the lane has been re-opened.”

PC Pete May who was at the scene confirmed the car had been recovered and the driver had been taken to A&E ‘as a precaution’.

