UPDATE: Olympic star facing race to get home for parade

West Chiltington’s Olympic star Maddie Hinch is facing a race to get home in time for this afternoon’s Team GB homecoming parade.

The goalkeeper, who refused to be beaten in a penalty shoot-out as Team GB won its first ever gold in woman’s hockey at the Rio 2016 Olympics this summer, tweeted she was stuck at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, in the Netherlands, earlier this morning.

She is currently playing club hockey for dutch side SCHC and was due to fly back to England for the celebration parade.

Maddie Tweeted: “Brilliant.... @flybe cancel my flight to Manchester & now im struggling to get back in time for the @TeamGB parade!!! HELP #needajet.”

She later tweeted a video showing her on a flight with her gold medal, with the caption “See u soon Manchester”.

The parade, featuring Great Britain’s Olympic and Paralympic summer stars, is being held in Manchester and is set to start at 4.30pm.

