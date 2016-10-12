UPDATE: Police called to three separate collisions on A23

Police were called to three separate collisions on the A23 at Handcross earlier today, with the road closed while the incident was dealt with.

Officers were called to the scene at Handcross at 7.22am today near the junction with the B2110 to a report of a collision on the A23 northbound, police say.

Two vehicles were involved in each of the three collisions, which all occurred in the outside lane of the northbound carriageway, according to Sussex Police.

Minor injuries were reported, however no one required hospital treatment.

Lanes two and three of the northbound carriageway were temporarily closed until about 9.15am while the scene was made safe and the vehicles were recovered.

