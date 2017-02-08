UPDATE: Police investigating after metal nails spread outside school

Sussex Police are investigating an incident in which metal nails were spread outside a school.

Police were called at 1.20pm to Handcross School after metal nails were found on a grass verge outside.

Officers said the nails had been put there the previous night. No-one was injured and no damage had been reported.

The school said a vandal had spread the nails on the verge and warned parents to take extra care when picking up their children.

