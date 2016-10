A power cut in Queen Street, Horsham, this morning was caused by a damaged underground cable.

A string of shops and businesses were left without electricity for more than two hours.

A spokeswoman for UK Power Networks said: “UK Power Networks engineers restored power to 27 customers in the Queen Street area of Horsham at 1.07pm.

“Electricity supplies had been interrupted at 10.40am due to a third party damaging underground cables and our staff were quickly on site to make repairs.”