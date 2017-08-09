UPDATE: Village roads blocked due to fallen trees

Two village roads have been blocked by fallen trees this afternoon (Wednesday August 9).

The A264 Copthorne Common Road, in Copthorne, has been partially blocked in both directions between the junctions of Borers Arms Road and New Town road.

The tree has fallen close to The Drove and the pedestrian crossing.

Heavy traffic is being reported in the area.

Another tree has also come down on the A272 Cowfold Road between Cowfold and Buck Barn.

The road has been blocked between the junctions of the A24 Worthing Road and Park Lane.

Traffic is queuing in the area.