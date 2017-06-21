UPDATE: Witness appeal after ‘serious collision’ on A272 near Billingshurst

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a car and a motorbike which closed the A272 in Coolham for five hours yesterday evening.

A BMW car and a Kawasaki motorbike on the A272 Billingshurst Road, Coolham, at 6.15pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 20), police said.

A272 Coneyhurst Road was closed in both directions between Wooddale Lane and Silver Lane . Source: INRIX Speed Sensors, Police.

The driver of the BMW, a 47-year-old man from Pulborough, and the motorcyclist, a 26-year-old Cowfold man, suffered serious injuries, a spokesperson confirmed.

Both were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

A 12-year-old girl from Pulborough, who was a passenger in the BMW, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton, police siad.

The road was closed for five hours while collision investigators were at the scene and the vehicles were removed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Winslow.