UPDATE: Woman injured as car and pedestrian collide

A woman was injured after being involved in a collision with a car.

The crash took place at a car park in Broad Street, Cuckfield, at about 10.30am today (June 29).

A spokesman for the ambulance service said a woman, in her 60s, suffered an arm injury and was treated at the scene.

The road was partially blocked between the B2036 High Street and B2184.

