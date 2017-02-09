UPDATED: A27 opens fully following ‘serious accident’

The A27 is now fully open following a ‘serious accident’ earlier today (February 9).

Delays are still expected on all other division routes following the accident and standstill traffic has been reported on the A259.

Emergency services were called out to the scene at 6.05am this morning. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency services were called out to the scene at 6.05am this morning (February 9), where it was reported that a car and a pedestrian had been in collision in lane one eastbound between the A2025 Manor Road, Lancing and Old Shoreham Road, Coombes, police said.

According to police, the location was given as 500 metres east of the Lancing Manor roundabout and led to the A27 being closed to eastbound traffic between the roundabout and the A283 Steyning interchange.

The pedestrian, a man, sustained critical injuries, police confirmed.

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance flew to the scene, police said.

The condition of the man is not yet known.

We will update the article when we have more information.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.