UPDATED: All lanes on A27 reopened following accident

All lanes are now open on the A27 following a collision involving two cars earlier this morning (November 3).

The accident occured between the Hillbarn Lane traffic lights and Lyons Farm on the A27 at Sompting at 7.25am, Sussex Police said.

A spokesman from Sussex Police confirmed the road had been cleared at around 8.45am.

The westbound lane was closed for vehicle recovery and a diversion was put in place on Busticle Lane.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries, the spokesman confirmed.

Both BBC Sussex and Highways England confirmed delays are still expected.

Severe delays are expected this morning (November 3). Picture by Eddie Mitchell.

