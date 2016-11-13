UPDATED: M23 reopens after ‘serious accident’ causing car to ‘flip over’

The M23 has been reopened following a ‘serious accident’ earlier today (November 13), which caused a car to ‘flip over’ on the carriageway, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Major distruption has occured because of the accident and congestion is still expected.

Major traffic queues occured earlier between J10 northbound on the A2011 in Crawley and J7 on the M25, because of the accident.

The accident has affected road users leaving Gatwick Airport.

