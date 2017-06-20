Van destroyed in dramatic blaze

Dramatic photos show the moment a van was destroyed by a blaze in Partridge Green.

Firefighters attended the fire in St Michaels Way at about 9am yesterday (June 19).

Van fire in Partridge Green. Photo by Dave Cox.

Crews extinguished the flames using two hose reels and a water hydrant.

A spokesman for the fire service said the van was completely destroyed. No-one was injured.

The cause of the blaze is not known and it is being treated as an accident.

