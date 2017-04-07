Vandals target defibrillator

Police are appealing for witnesses after a defibrillator cabinet was smashed outside the British Heart Foundation in Burgess Hill.

The vandalism happened sometime between Saturday March 25 to Sunday March 26, outside the charity shop in Church Walk, according to Tony Parris of the Burgess Hill District Lions Club.

He said: “Some kind person smashed the perspex area on the door. It is now out of commission till further notice.

“It looks like we will have to purchase a new cabinet.”

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed officers ‘were looking into the incident’.

If anyone has any information please contact the police on 101.

