Vandals wreck town centre parking machines

Vandals destroyed two parking meter machines in Horsham town centre last night.

The vandals also stole cash from the two machines in Denne Road car park.

Locksmith Adrian Elliott repairs the parking meters after they were targeted by thieves in Denne Road carpark Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR1725563 SUS-171023-134418001

A spokeswoman for Horsham District Council, which is responsible for the car park, said: “Sussex Police have been informed and are carrying out a full investigation.

“One machine has already been repaired and is now fully operational. We have not yet been advised of the cost of repairs.”