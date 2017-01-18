Vehicle fire closes M23 slip road

A vehicle fire has closed a slip road onto the M23, causing serious traffic delays.

The incident happened on the slip road at Junction 10a, near Balcombe Road, heading southbound.

According to the fire service, it was contacted at just after 5.20pm about the fire, and three fire engines were sent to the scene.

At 5.50pm the fire was put out, and no-one was injured.

Sussex Police also attended the scene to close the slip road, and confirmed that the car caught fire and the driver got out of the vehicle and was unhurt.

The Highways Agency have been sent to assess the road surface to see if it has been damaged by the fire.

A police spokesperson said they expected the slip road to be reopened soon.

As a result of the fire, there is heavy traffic southbound on the M23 to Junction 10.

