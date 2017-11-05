Veteran cars on the road again

It's that time of year again - the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run has taken to the road.

Spectators lined Crawley High Street as the fantastic old vehicles reached the half-way point in the run, applauding them as they chugged through.

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run in Crawley High Street

From tiny three-wheelers to a huge contraption that looked like a stagecoach minus the horses, there were cars of all shapes and sizes.

There were even some brave souls on penny farthing bikes. One poor lad took a tumble after negotiating a speed bump, which - according to the knowledgable compere - was where the term 'to come a cropper' originated.

To a backdrop of jazz music and some of Crawley's oldest buildings, the run passed along London Road, through the High Street and on towards Brighton and a well-earned cup of tea!

