Search

Veteran cars on the road again

It's that time of year again - the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run has taken to the road.

Spectators lined Crawley High Street as the fantastic old vehicles reached the half-way point in the run, applauding them as they chugged through.

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run in Crawley High Street

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run in Crawley High Street

From tiny three-wheelers to a huge contraption that looked like a stagecoach minus the horses, there were cars of all shapes and sizes.

There were even some brave souls on penny farthing bikes. One poor lad took a tumble after negotiating a speed bump, which - according to the knowledgable compere - was where the term 'to come a cropper' originated.

To a backdrop of jazz music and some of Crawley's oldest buildings, the run passed along London Road, through the High Street and on towards Brighton and a well-earned cup of tea!

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run in Crawley High Street

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run in Crawley High Street

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run in Crawley High Street

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run in Crawley High Street

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run in Crawley High Street

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run in Crawley High Street