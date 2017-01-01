VIDEO: Bishop of Chichester’s New Year message

The Bishop of Chichester has used his New Year message to express hopes that 2017 will be a year ‘we can look back on as a good year’ after the ‘uncertainties of 2016’.

In a New Year video message to his diocese, Dr Martin Warner reflects on ‘traumatic’ events of the past year.

He said: “Images which have flashed up on our screens, particularly from Syria have been traumatic.

“We have seen hospitals, schools and homes targeted and it has been traumatic.”

He went on to appeal for people to have what he described as ‘the quality of reverence’ in 2017 which added up to a basic respect for people and things.

“It would be nice if people were to say that actually matters to me. If we can embrace that it will go a long way,” said Dr Warner.

In the film, he also said that, when questioned about the relevance of the work of the church in communities across Sussex, he was continually encouraged that ‘the church is engaged in making a contribution and it improving the quality of people’s lives in a variety of ways’.