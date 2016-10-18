VIDEO: Burgess Hill building used by community groups destroyed in a fire

Four fire engines were called to a fire in the Nautical Training Corps Hut in Leylands Park, Burgess Hill this morning.

Around 60 per cent of the building was destroyed in the ground-floor blaze, confirmed the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

This footage, taken at around 3.45am, shows firefighters tackling the flames.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called by West Sussex Fire and Rescue at around 3am on Tuesday (18 October) following a fire at a commercial property in Maple Drive, Burgess Hill.

“The building was badly damaged but there are no reported injuries.

“The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

“It is currently being treated as unexplained.”

The Nautical Training Corps building, near to Burgess Hill football club, is used by a variety of community groups in the area, as well as the Nautical Training Corps (NTC).

First Officer Ann Tyrrell of the NTC said: “My concern is that it is going to affect a lot of people and a lot of children in the area.”

The building is also used by Respect Youth Club, a dog training service, walkers to Bedelands Nature Reserve and other services.

Early reports suggested that the fire had broken out at the nearby Burgess Hill football club, but the fire service confirmed that it had taken place at a building close by.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.