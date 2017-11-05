Video: Crowds watch London to Brighton veteran car run at Pease Pottage

Making of the most of a sunny day, there was a bumper crowd at Pease Pottage this morning (Sunday November 5) as vehicles taking part in the London to Brighton Veteran car run sped or chugged by.

Spectators lined the road with cameras and flags as the numerous vintage vehicles mixed with modern traffic.

The London to Brighton Veteran car run

Some of those taking part took advantage of the service station to grab a break or carry out running repairs.

The 400 plus pre-1905 veteran cars left Hyde Park at sunrise and passed many of London's landmarks before heading south and the long Sussex stretch to Brighton.

The cars stopped off at Crawley, the halfway point.