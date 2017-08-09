VIDEO: Dangerous motorcyclist jailed after high-speed chase

This shocking police dashcam video shows a dangerous motorcyclist going around 100mph during a high-speed chase in Crawley before riding on the wrong side of the road.

Saif Khan, 22, a doorman from Ealing in London, has been sentenced to six months in prison for his dangerous driving, police have said.

He appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, July 21.

PC Steve Creal and PC Pete May saw a Yamaha scooter, driven by 22-year-old Khan, tailgating cars and breaking the speed limit southbound on the M23 at 8.25pm on February 16.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The officers indicated for him to pull over but the bike took off, going around 100mph to get away from them, said police.

“Khan left the motorway at junction 10 for Crawley and jumped two red lights and drove along Crawley Avenue towards the Hazelwick roundabout.

Khan put himself and others in danger due to his reckless and dangerous driving. PC Steve Creal

“At the roundabout he continued onto Crawley Avenue but headed onto the wrong side of the dual carriageway, where the officers stopped the pursuit.

“At the Tushmore roundabout, officers came across a collision where Khan had collided with a BMW on the wrong side of the road and broke his hand. Thankfully the driver of the BMW was uninjured.”

Khan attended a police station after he was released from hospital and was charged with dangerous driving, failing stop and driving with insurance or a licence, added police.

PC Steve Creal said: “Khan put himself and others in danger due to his reckless and dangerous driving. Instead of stopping on the M23, he continued to break the speed limit and try and get away from officers.

“His actions, jumping a red light and driving on the wrong side of the road, was extremely dangerous and is a miracle they neither himself nor anyone was not more seriously hurt or killed.”

