VIDEO: Dismay after village cancels its remembrance parade

Lindfield residents have expressed their dismay after finding out this year’s remembrance parade in the village has been cancelled.

Lindfield Royal British Legion (RBL) announced last week that it had cancelled its parade over safety fears.

The branch said several ‘adverse’ incidents at its parade last year had led to the decision, along with a high threat of terrorism.

Jane Harding, chairman of Lindfield RBL, said the decision to cancel the parade had caused ‘considerable anxiety’.

Her son Ed, 46, said the branch was ‘absolutely gutted’ about the decision but it ‘simply had no choice’ as its risk assessment had failed.

Resident Patricia Lawson, 90, said: “I am really hurt by the decision, however I do know it wouldn’t have been taken lightly, and they do have a lot of children in the procession.

If we can’t spare a short time to stand and remember I think it is a great tragedy. Patricia Lawson, 90

“In my opinion this is something that must go on – we must have these times that we think about these people.

“My father was in the First World War and my husband was in the Second World War – it is close to my heart.

“My daughter was working near Westminster Bridge when the terror attack happened this year and if she would have been walking ten minutes later she would have been on that bridge.

“We have to try and carry on and not let them have this effect on us, and not let them control our events. If we can’t spare a short time to stand and remember I think it is a great tragedy.”

Residents Matt Mackay and Veronica Corcoran reacted to the news of the cancellation on Facebook and said it was ‘ridiculous’.

Ed responded and said the branch had ‘no support’.

“When our grandparents marched and the years we used to march as cubs and scouts the police escorted us up and down the high street and manned the roads – they won’t do it now,” he said.

“The last few years some of us members have turned up and marshalled the parade by blocking off and manning roads ourselves – we don’t have the support anymore.”

The branch is still putting on its remembrance service in All Saints Church on Sunday, November 12, followed by tea in the Tiger Hall.

People are welcome to the service and due to limited space on the church path, the branch requests people to be seated inside the church by 2.45pm the latest.