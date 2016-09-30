VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows firefighters tackle Burgess Hill blaze

Firefighters saved shops from potential disaster after a fire broke out behind the Martlets shops in Burgess Hill.

Crews from Hurstpierpoint, Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath were called to the scene just after midnight this morning (Friday, September 30).

The blaze was just starting to effect buildings when they managed to put it out.

The fire service then spent a couple of hours cutting away and damping down.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately, according to a spokesperson from the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The service are now liasing with the police.

