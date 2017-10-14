VIDEO: FA Cup: Burgess Hill Town manager Ian Chapman: 'Each player gave it everything'

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman gives his reaction to their 1-0 defeat against Dartford

Burgess Hill Town manager Ian Chapman said he was disappointed but not down-hearted at his side's 1-0 defeat by Dartford in the FA Cup.

An eighth-minute goal by Dartford's Alfie Pavey settled the tie.

This was 'because we gave everything' after having been beaten by a 'really decent side.'

He said: "We wanted to be still in there with 20 minutes to go after a hammering last week.

"We had a period in the second half when we got on top but couldn't put it away.

"Each player gave it everything but unfortunately Dartford were just a bit too good for us today."