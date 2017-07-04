VIDEO: Firefighters tackle more ‘deliberate’ blazes in East Grinstead

Firefighters spent the evening battling two more ‘deliberate fires’ in East Grinstead.

East Grinstead Fire Station said crews were called to Imberhorne Lane at about 11pm on Monday (July 3) after a car was deliberately set alight opposite Imberhorne school.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

At around the same time firefighters said crews from Turners Hill attended another fire at a park along Dunning’s Road.

Anyone with any information on either incident is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101.

There have now been three separate fires in the town recorded as ‘deliberate’ within the space of two days.

On Sunday (July 2) eight crews spent more than three hours tackling a blaze at a derelict property in the town centre.

The fire service said a youth had come forward and admitted to starting the fire. He will be ‘educated’ by firefighters through an intervention programme.

