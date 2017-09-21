VIDEO: Free support to fix Freeview interference in town

New fourth generation mobile services, known as 4G, have been switched on in Burgess Hill.

It gives people faster access to the internet on smartphones and tablets.

However, there is a small chance that some 4G mobile signals transmitted at 800 MHz will cause interference to Freeview.

A spokesman said: “Because 4G at 800 MHz signals sit next to the frequencies used by Freeview, they can overload the receivers in TVs and set-top boxes causing interference.

“Signs of interference are loss of sound, pictures going blocky, freezing or the TV screen going blank or showing a ‘No Signal’ message.

“The good news is help is available. Set-up under government direction, a company called at800 offers free support to households that rely on Freeview for their TV to resolve 4G related interference problems so that viewers in Burgess Hill can keep enjoying their favourite programmes.

“The company also offers extra support for the elderly and those that receive income support.”

Ben Roome, CEO of at800, added: “We want to ensure that people know it’s our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800 MHz, and that there’s no charge for our service.”

For more information, please visit www.at800.tv or call 0808 1313 800.