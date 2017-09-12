VIDEO: Park buzzing as 80 groups come together for town day

Town day has been hailed as a huge success with more than 80 groups and businesses coming together to highlight their work in Haywards Heath.

Victoria Park was buzzing on Saturday, and the rain held off for much of the afternoon, allowing visitors to enjoy some of the attractions on offer.

Guests enjoying some of the attractions in Victoria Park. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

It was organised by Haywards Heath Town Council, compared by Samantha Day and mayor councillor James Knight welcomed everyone and thanked the local sponsors.

Marielle Berk, community fundraiser from the Dame Vere Lynne Children’s Charity thanked the mayor for choosing it as his charity of the year.

A spokesman for the town council said: “A number of highlights marked the day including fantastic performances from local singers Cylvian Flynn, of ‘Stars in their Eyes’ fame and Tania Rodd, who has recently released her single ‘You had me at hello.’ Local a Capella group, ‘No Strings Attached’ mesmerised people with their covers of popular songs from the 60s and 70s. Alegria Spanish dancers drew a large crowd of followers including family and friends who had come to watch the performance.

“Whilst the stage was busy, there were also a number of other highlights. The ‘Great British Bark Off’ Dog Show, co-ordinated by the Mewes Vets, was particularly busy with seven different categories up for judging, including the dog with the waggiest tail and the best veteran.

Victoria Park was buzzing with guests on Saturday (September 9)

Brave youngsters scaled the climbing wall and younger children were delighted by the Punch and Judy shows and the coach and pony rides.

Arthur from Bezerkaz Circus ran a popular circus skills workshop and could be seen on his stilts chatting to visitors.

“The day wouldn’t be complete without the traditional fairground rides which always prove popular with the public. Plus, local community and charitable stalls who sold merchandise and organised various activities to raise much needed funding

“Haywards Heath Town Council would like to thank our sponsors and all the performers including Becky from Dance2tone, Sam from Sussex Zest and members of the Cigarette Hearts for giving up their afternoon to entertain everyone. Plus, a big thank you to everyone who came along to support the day.”

The annual event has been hailed as a huge success. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

See this week’s Middy for more reports and pictures.