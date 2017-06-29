Search

VIDEO/SLIDESHOW: Goodwood Festival of Speed underway

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017. Photo by Derek Martin. DM17631357a

The ever-popular Goodwood Festival of Speed has begun with packed crowds.

Our photographer was out and about to give you a glimpse of some of the sights this morning. We also have a link to live action. The festival continues until Sunday (July 2).