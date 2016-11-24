VIDEO: ‘Stressed’ swan saved by two

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) were called to Albourne yesterday (November 23) to rescue a swan in ‘desperate need’.

The ‘distressed’ swan was in a pond in the Singing Hills Golf Course and was reported to be ‘dragging something in the water’.

WRAS rescuers, Chris Riddington and Katie Nunn Nash arrived just before 1pm and located the swan, who was ‘with its mate and four cygnets’.

“The swan was clearly dragging something in the water but it was difficult to see what it was,” said Chris.

He added: “Once on the bank we were able to remove a length of bailer twine that had a brick attached to the end.

“The swan was clearly very stressed by having to drag this weight through the water.”

Chris used a net on one bank and Katie used a swan hook on the other to try and catch the swan but initial attempts were unsuccessful.

In the end the duo took to the water to try and contain the swan into a smaller section of water and used a net on an extended pole to catch the swan.

The swan was then released safetly.

