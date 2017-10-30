VIDEO: Town’s 50th young carers event

An activity-packed fun day was put on for young carers last Tuesday (October 24), in Burgess Hill.

It was the town’s 50th event, held at St Paul’s Catholic College.

More than 50 young carers attended the free event. Picture: Derek Martin

Youngsters enjoyed a celebratory cake and a music and dance performance to celebrate the milestone.

The free event was organised by Burgess Hill Youth and Burgess Hill Town Council, with additional support from the college, Crossroads Care South Central and Mid Sussex Active.

More than 50 young carers attended the free event, aged between six and 15.

It was also attended by funders and others who have supported the events over the years.

It was the town's 50th young carers event. Picture: Derek Martin

A spokesman said: “With so many adult responsibilities, young carers often miss out on opportunities that other children have to play and learn.

“The fun day provided an opportunity for the young carers to have fun and try out a range of activities, including cake making and decorating, sports, battle tag archery, photo frame decorating, playing steel drums, t-shirt dying, arts and crafts and much more.”

Young carers are children and young people who help look after a member of the family who has a long-term illness or disability, mental health problems or is misusing drugs or alcohol.

They may have direct caring responsibilities or they may be someone whose life is affected as a result of living with someone who has these

Picture: Derek Martin

conditions.

A programme of free young carers Fun Days and outings is organised throughout the year.

For information about future activities, people can contact Jennifer O’Grady on 0144 238207 or email Jennifer@burgesshill.gov.uk.