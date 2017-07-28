VIDEO UPDATE: Driver escapes from car after crashing into village lake

A driver managed to escape from a car after it flipped onto its roof, into a village lake, police have said.

The vehicle crashed on the B2133 Vicarage Hill road in Loxwood, at about 8.10am this morning (July 28).

Ambulance crews including a critical care paramedic attended the scene.

The driver, a man in his 30’s, from Guildford, managed to free himself from the vehicle and was out of the water by the time emergency services arrived, police said.

He suffered head injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, for further checks.

The vehicle was removed from the lake by 10.10am.