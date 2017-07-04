VIDEO: Woman hospitalised after house fire

A woman was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a house in Burgess Hill on Monday evening, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Four crews were sent to a property in West Street, Burgess Hill, at 7.01pm to reports of a fire.

Crews were called to the scene at 7.01pm. Picture: Eddie Howland

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “No one had to be rescued from the property but one female adult was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

“She was taken to hospital by the ambulance service after we ordered them to the scene.

“Two crews from Burgess Hill and two from Haywards Heath attended.

“Four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one hydrant, one covering jet, one short extension ladder and one thermal image camera were used.”

The cause of the fire is being treated as accidental due to ‘smoking material’, according to the fire service.

The spokesman added: “The fire was confined to the one room – the bedroom.

“There was approximately 20 per cent damage to the upper floor of the property.

“Crews left the scene at 7.59pm.”

