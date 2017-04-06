BOARD & CARD GAMES CLUB: will be meeting on Thursday 20th April, please contact Maureen on 413061 for venue details.

ANSTY GARDEN CLUB: will be meeting on Wednesday 26th April at 8pm in the Village Hall, when Dave Truran will be talking about hedged and hedge laying, visitors are very welcome.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.