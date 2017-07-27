FRIENDSHIP CLUB: will be meeting at Whydown, Bolney Road, on Tuesday 1st August, 2.30pm to 4pm, it costs £1 per person which includes a cup of tea and a slice of cake, everyone is welcome.

ANSTY VILLAGE SUMMER LUNCH: will be held on Sunday 6th August at Whydown, Bolney Road from 12 noon onwards. All tickets must be purchased in advance and cost £10 for adults, children under 14 £5 and children under 5 go free. Tickets are available from Maureen on 01444 413061 and Marion on 01444 453277. There will be a bar and a raffle, any offers of puddings and salads would be very welcome. Everyone is welcome.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.