CARD & TABLE GAMES CLUB: will be meeting on Thursday 21st September, 2pm to 4pm, it costs £2 per person which includes a cup of tea and a slice of cake, everyone is welcome, please call 01444 413061 for details of the venue.

ANSTY GARDEN CLUB: will be meeting on Wednesday 27th September, 7.45pm for 8pm, in the Village Hall, when Simon Ginnaw will be talking about “A Woodland Year”, visitors are very welcome.

