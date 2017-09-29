FRIENDSHIP CLUB: will be meeting in the Village Hall on Tuesday 3rd October, 2.30 to 4pm, £1 per person gets you a cup of tea, a slice of cake and a chat. Everyone is welcome.

Ansty Village Hall Trust will be hosting the Annual Cream Tea in the Village Hall on Sunday 8th October from 3.30pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults, children under 12 are free. Tickets are available from Marion on 01444 453277 or Maureen on 01444 413061, any offers of cakes or scones would be very welcome. Everyone is welcome.