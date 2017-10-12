CARD & TABLE GAMES CLUB: will be meeting on Thursday 19th October, 2pm to 4pm.
It costs £2 per person which includes a cup of tea and a slice of cake, please ring 01444 413061 for venue details, everyone is welcome.
