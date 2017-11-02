Many thanks: to everyone who helped with the Cream Tea in the Village Hall recently, this raised £428, the Summer Lunch raised £539 back in August, all monies raised go towards a new Village Centre.

FRIENDSHIP CLUB: will be meeting on Tuesday 7th November, 2.30 to 4pm, it costs £1 per person which includes a cup of tea and a slice of cake. This month’s get-together will be held at Whydown, Bolney Road, Ansty, everyone is welcome.