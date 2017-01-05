Ardingly Cricket Club: AGM to be held on Thursday 19th January at 8pm in the Pavilion at the Recreation Ground. Everyone welcome, particularly new members.

ST. PETERS CHURCH: Sunday 8th January 2017, 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.15am Holy Communion (CW)

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: meets Friday evenings at the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

Ardingly Country Market: every Thursday from 10 - 11am at Hapstead Hall. A thriving market selling fresh seasonal produce, cakes, savouries, eggs, venison and much much more. Tea, coffee and biscuits are still only 50p. Come along for a chat and a very warm welcome.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.