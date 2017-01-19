Need help with your computer skills?: Free one to one help provided by students at Ardingly College: to choose your phone, tablet or laptop, if you don’t have one; Or bring your own and have help accessing the internet, shopping on line, sending emails, keeping in touch with friends and family via skype, facebook and whatsapp and; much, much more!

Sessions run on Mondays 4.30pm – 5.30pm from 9 January 2017 – 13 February 2017 inclusive, 27 February to 27 March 2017 inclusive and then starting again from 24 April 2017.

Park your car where you can and look out for the students who will guide you to the room where the sessions are taking place. Ring 01444 242760 or email anita@msopc.org.uk for more information.

If you can’t make it on a Monday, IT drop in sessions also run every Thursday morning in the Spire cafe at St John’s Church Burgess Hill 11am - 1pm.

There is no need to book to attend either of these free IT drop in sessions.

ST. PETERS CHURCH: Sunday 22nd January 2017. 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am Holy Communion (CW) With prayer for healing & wholeness.

Ardingly Cricket Club AGM: to be held on Thursday 19th January at 8pm in the Pavilion at the Recreation Ground. Everyone welcome, particularly new members.

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: meets Friday evenings at the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

Ardingly Country Market: every Thursday from 10 - 11am at Hapstead Hall. A thriving market selling fresh seasonal produce, cakes, savouries, eggs, venison and much much more. Tea, coffee and biscuits are still only 50p. Come along for a chat and a very warm welcome.

