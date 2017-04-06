ST. PETER’S CHURCH: Sunday 9th April Palm Sunday, 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.15am Holy Communion (CW), Tuesday/Wednesday of Holy Week. 24hours of prayer in church beginning 11.00am on Tuesday 11th and continuing through to 11.00am on Wednesday 12th April. The last hour will be a service of Holy Communion. Maundy Thursday 13th April. Good Friday 14th April. 10.30am Messychurch@thecentre. A chance for families to learn about Easter whilst being creative together, eating together and having fun together! 2.00pm “The Voice from the Cross” A service built around Jesus’s words from the Cross

ARDINGLY HISTORY SOCIETY: April 11th at 7.45pm in Hapstead Hall. Margaret Nicolle will give an illustrated talk on ‘Helena Hall, The Woman in the Shadow of the Second World War’

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: meets Friday evenings at the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

Ardingly Country Market: every Thursday from 10 - 11am at Hapstead Hall. A thriving market selling fresh seasonal produce, cakes, savouries, eggs, venison and much much more. Tea, coffee and biscuits are still only 50p. Come along for a chat and a very warm welcome.

Sunday, 23rd April 2017: Ardingly Christadelphian’s warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘Jesus, the ONLY mediator between God and man.’, on Sunday, 23rd April 2017, at 14:00hrs in Ardingly, God willing. Please contact Gary Holman 01444 892697 for further details.

Sunday, 30th April 2017: Ardingly Christadelphian’s warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘The Bible - A reliable revelation.’, on Sunday, 30th April 2017, to be held God willing at 14:00hrs at Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly, RH17 6TD. If you would like further information in advance of this date, please contact Gary Holman: 01444 892697.

