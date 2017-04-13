HAPSTEAD HALL CLERK: A Vacancy has arisen for a part-time Clerk for the Hapstead Hall Management Committee. Four to Six Hours per week – flexible hours (required to attend occasional evening meetings). The successful applicant will be required to help, run and promote the hall as a venue for both community and commercial events. For further details please contact :- Caroline Steer, clerkhapsteadhall @gmail.com. 01444892108 Or Ken Monk kenandbarbara55@yahoo.co.uk 01444 892857 For full job description or to forward C.V. Closing date for applications May 6th 2017

Girl Guiding is celebrating a 100 years of it’s presence in Ardingly. We are having a mini display in the small hall during the history Societies exhibition. We would welcome all previous Rainbows,Brownies and Guides to pop in share memories and take a look at what archives we have. Maybe you may have something to add. Please join us for Tea/Coffee/Squash and cake and of course a reminisce.

ST. PETER’S CHURCH: Good Friday 14th April. 10.30am Messychurch@thecentre. A chance for families to learn about Easter whilst being creative together, eating together and having fun together! 2.00pm In Church “The Voice from the Cross” A service built around Jesus’s words from the Cross, with music, quiet reflection, meditation, hymns and songs. Easter Sunday 16th April. 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am A service of Holy Communion (CW) for Easter Sunday morning.

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: meets Friday evenings at the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

Ardingly Country Market: every Thursday from 10 - 11am at Hapstead Hall. A thriving market selling fresh seasonal produce, cakes, savouries, eggs, venison and much much more. Tea, coffee and biscuits are still only 50p. Come along for a chat and a very warm welcome.

Sunday, 23rd April 2017: Ardingly Christadelphian’s warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘Jesus, the ONLY mediator between God and man.’, on Sunday, 23rd April 2017, at 14:00hrs in Ardingly, God willing. Please contact Gary Holman 01444 892697 for further details.

Sunday, 30th April 2017: Ardingly Christadelphian’s warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘The Bible - A reliable revelation.’, on Sunday, 30th April 2017, to be held God willing at 14:00hrs at Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly, RH17 6TD. If you would like further information in advance of this date, please contact Gary Holman: 01444 892697.

