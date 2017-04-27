ST. PETER’S CHURCH: Sunday 30th April, 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.15am Fifthsunday@thecentre A service of prayer and praise held in the Church Centre. The APCM will be held after this morning’s service.

HAPSTEAD HALL CLERK: A Vacancy has arisen for a part-time Clerk for the Hapstead Hall Management Committee. Four to Six Hours per week – flexible hours (required to attend occasional evening meetings). The successful applicant will be required to help, run and promote the hall as a venue for both community and commercial events. For further details please contact :- Caroline Steer, clerkhapsteadhall @gmail.com, 01444892108 or Ken Monk kenandbarbara55@yahoo.co.uk, 01444 892857. For full job description or to forward C.V. Closing date for applications May 6th 2017

Girl Guiding: is celebrating a 100 years of it’s presence in Ardingly. They are having a mini display in the small hall during the history Societies exhibition and would welcome all previous Rainbows, Brownies and Guides to pop in share memories and take a look at what archives they have. Maybe you may have something to add. Please join us for Tea/Coffee/Squash and cake and of course a reminisce.

Ardingly Country Market: every Thursday from 10 - 11am at Hapstead Hall. A thriving market selling fresh seasonal produce, cakes, savouries, eggs, venison and much much more. Tea, coffee and biscuits are still only 50p. Come along for a chat and a very warm welcome.

Sunday, 30th April 2017: Ardingly Christadelphian’s warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘The Bible - A reliable revelation.’, on Sunday, 30th April 2017, to be held God willing at 14:00hrs at Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly, RH17 6TD. If you would like further information in advance of this date, please contact Gary Holman: 01444 892697.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.