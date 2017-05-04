HAPSTEAD HALL CLERK: A Vacancy has arisen for a part-time Clerk for the Hapstead Hall Management Committee. Four to Six Hours per week – flexible hours (required to attend occasional evening meetings). The successful applicant will be required to help, run and promote the hall as a venue for both community and commercial events. For further details please contact :- Caroline Steer, clerkhapsteadhall @gmail.com, 01444892108 or Ken Monk, kenandbarbara55@yahoo.co.uk, 01444 892857. For full job description or to forward C.V. Closing date for applications May 6th 2017

ST. PETER’S CHURCH: Sunday 7th May, 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.15am Sunday@thecentre; a café-style service for everyone, in the Church Centre with refreshments served from 10.00am and throughout the service., 6.30pm Open to God. A quiet and reflective service for the end of the day

Ardingly Country Market, every Thursday from 10 - 11am at Hapstead Hall. A thriving market selling fresh seasonal produce, cakes, savouries, eggs, venison and much much more. Tea, coffee and biscuits are still only 50p. Come along for a chat and a very warm welcome.

Sunday, 7th May 2017: Ardingly Christadelphians warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘Is the Old Testament relevant today?’, on Sunday, 7th May 2017, to be held God willing at 14:00hrs at Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly, RH17 6TD. If you would like further information in advance of this date, please contact Gary Holman: 01444 892697.

Sunday, 21st May 2017

Ardingly Christadelphians: warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘The Bible reason 1967 was important.’, on Sunday, 21st May 2017, to be held God willing at 14:00hrs at Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly, RH17 6TD. If you would like further information in advance of this date, please contact Gary Holman: 01444 892697.

Sunday, 28th May 2017: Ardingly Christadelphians warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘The world events prove that Christ is coming’, on Sunday, 28th May2017, to be held God willing at 14:00hrs at Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly, RH17 6TD. If you would like further information in advance of this date, please contact Gary Holman: 01444 892697.

