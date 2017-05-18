Scarecrow Festival Week: Close Event. Friday 19th at Ardingly Inn

We invite you to join us on Friday 19th at a small event to mark the close of Ardingly’s Scarecrow Festival week.

This is a chance for us all to come together and demonstrate to our parliamentary candidate, county/parish councillors, the Area Manager for Highways from WSCC and the local press how much we all care about slowing down the traffic in the village. It will be from 3.30pm at the Ardingly Inn, refreshments and cakes will be available. Children very welcome.

We will also be awarding a prize for the most popular scarecrow! Maps of the village will be made available from Monday 15th May, and we invite you to go on a ‘scarecrow hunt’. Let us know by handing in your map at the close event on the 19th, how many you were able to spot, and which was your favourite! The scarecrow with the most votes wins!! Maps will be available from St Peter’s School, Fellows Bakery and the Post Office. Happy hunting!

We do hope you are able to join us on the 19th, the more people we can show support the campaign the more impact it could have. Thank you.

ST. PETER’S CHURCH: Sunday 21st May, 8am Morning Prayer (BCP), 10.15am Morning Praise. Thursday 25th May Ascension Day, 11.30am Morning Prayer: A short service to celebrate the ascension of Jesus to Heaven.

Ardingly Country Market: every Thursday from 10 - 11am at Hapstead Hall. A thriving market selling fresh seasonal produce, cakes, savouries, eggs, venison and much much more. Tea, coffee and biscuits are still only 50p. Come along for a chat and a very warm welcome.

Sunday, 21st May 2017: Ardingly Christadelphian’s warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘The Bible reason 1967 was important’, on Sunday, 21st May 2017, to be held God willing at 14.00hrs at Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly, RH17 6TD. If you would like further information in advance of this date, please contact Gary Holman: 01444 892697.

Sunday, 28th May 2017: Ardingly Christadelphian’s warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘The world events prove that Christ is coming’, on Sunday, 28th May2017, to be held God willing at 14:00hrs at Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly, RH17 6TD. If you would like further information in advance of this date, please contact Gary Holman: 01444 892697.

