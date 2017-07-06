ST. PETER’S CHURCH: Sunday 9th July. 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am Holy Communion (CW)

Ardingly Fun Run: Sunday 3rd September 12pm. Now in its 2nd year the Ardingly Fun Run welcomes all runners to enjoy the beautiful 5 mile cross country loop around the village and reservoir with great views and a couple of challenging hills. Unique bespoke medal for all finishers, water stop, online results, race photos and enjoy the village fete which takes place all afternoon. Trophies for male and female winner and veteran winners, Prizes for new course records. Well marshalled and very friendly. Online entries £10. On the Day Entries £15 ( if limit not reached) Children’s race at 12pm. (£2 entries on the day). All race profits to go to Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance

Enter at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ardingly-fun-run-2017-registration-32812329561

Address of event with postcode, or contact info: Ardingly Recreation ground.

Ardingly Country Market: every Thursday from 10 - 11am at Hapstead Hall. A thriving market selling fresh seasonal produce, cakes, savouries, eggs, venison and much much more. Tea, coffee and biscuits are still only 50p. Come along for a chat and a very warm welcome.

