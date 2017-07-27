St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 30th July. 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am Fifthsunday@thecentre A service of prayer and praise in the Church Centre.

Ardingly Summer Fete: Sunday 3rd September. Ardingly Recreation Ground. 12 to 4pm. To include Dog show, Fun run (enter via website - details below) with finisher medals , Crazy golf, Bouncy castle. lots more games & stalls.

Bar & Sausage baps. All welcome. Free entry.

If you’d like to have a stand, it is free so email asap. willmeldrum@yahoo.com

Ardingly Fun Run: Sunday 3rd September 12pm. Now in its 2nd year the Ardingly Fun Run welcomes all runners to enjoy the beautiful 5 mile cross country loop around the village and reservoir with great views and a couple of challenging hills. Unique bespoke medal for all finishers, water stop, online results, race photos and enjoy the village fete which takes place all afternoon. Trophies for male and female winner and veteran winners, Prizes for new course records. Well marshalled and very friendly. Online entries £10. On the Day Entries £15 ( if limit not reached) Children’s race at 12pm. (£2 entries on the day). All race profits to go to Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance. Enter at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ardingly-fun-run-2017-registration-32812329561

Address of event with postcode, or contact info: Ardingly Recreation ground.

Ardingly Country Market: every Thursday from 10 - 11am at Hapstead Hall. A thriving market selling fresh seasonal produce, cakes, savouries, eggs, venison and much much more. Tea, coffee and biscuits are still only 50p. Come along for a chat and a very warm welcome.

Sunday, 6th August 2017: Ardingly Christadelphian’s warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘Heaven - The dwelling place of God - NOT the destiny of man’, on Sunday, 6th August 2017, to be held God willing at 14:00hrs at Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly, RH17 6TD. If you would like further information in advance of this date, please contact Gary Holman: 01444 892697.

