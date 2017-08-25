St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 27th August, 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.15am Holy Communion (CW)

Ardingly Film Nights: recommence next month at Hapstead Hall with the first screening on Thursday 14th September with ‘Their Finest’. Tickets can be purchased in advance for £6 from Fellows Bakers or the Ardingly Post Office. |The doors open at 7 p.m. and the film starts at 7.30 pm. Refreshments available before the film and during 15 min interval. Please invite your friends, relatives and neighbours too and don’t forget to bring a cushion!

Ardingly Parish Council: are delighted that the Recreation Ground now has a new zip wire which has been installed in time for the start of the school holidays. The zip wire has been out of action for sometime and the Council were delighted to receive a grant of £5,000 from the Mid Sussex District Council Community and Economic Development Grant to go towards the cost of the new unit. So pop along and enjoy an afternoon in the park with the kids - lets hope the sun keeps shining!!

Sunday 3rd September: Ardingly Recreation Ground 12 to 4pm.

To include Dog show, Fun run (enter via website - details below) with finisher medals , Crazy golf, Bouncy castle. lots more games & stalls.

Bar & Sausage baps.

All welcome. Free entry.

If you’d like to have a stand, it is free so email asap. willmeldrum@yahoo.com

Ardingly Fun Run: Sunday 3rd September 12pm

Now in its 2nd year the Ardingly Fun Run welcomes all runners to enjoy the beautiful 5 mile cross country loop around the village and reservoir with great views and a couple of challenging hills. Unique bespoke medal for all finishers, water stop, online results, race photos and enjoy the village fete which takes place all afternoon. Trophies for male and female winner and veteran winners, Prizes for new course records. Well marshalled and very friendly.

Online entries £10. On the Day Entries £15 ( if limit not reached)

Children’s race at 12pm. (£2 entries on the day)

All race profits to go to Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance

Sunday, 27th August 2017: Ardingly Christadelphian’s warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘The coming battle of Armageddon’, on Sunday, 27th August 2017, to be held God willing at 14:00hrs at Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly, RH17 6TD. If you would like further information in advance of this date, please contact Gary Holman: 01444 892697.

