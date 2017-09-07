St. Peter’s Church: On Saturday 9th September the church will be open as part of the Sussex Historic Churches Trust’s annual sponsored “Ride and Stride”. All funds raised help to maintain and preserve the historic churches & chapels of Sussex. 50% of the money raised from St. Peter’s comes back to our village church.

Sunday 10th September: 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am Holy Communion ( CW)

Ardingly Film Nights: recommence next month at Hapstead Hall with the first screening on Thursday 14th September with ‘Their Finest’. Tickets can be purchased in advance for £6 from Fellows Bakers or the Ardingly Post Office. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the film starts at 7.30 pm. Refreshments available before the film and during 15 min interval. Please invite your friends, relatives and neighbours too and don’t forget to bring a cushion!

Ardingly Parish Council: are delighted that the Recreation Ground now has a new zip wire which has been installed in time for the start of the school holidays. The zip wire has been out of action for sometime and the Council were delighted to receive a grant of £5,000 from the Mid Sussex District Council Community and Economic Development Grant to go towards the cost of the new unit. So pop along and enjoy an afternoon in the park with the kids - lets hope the sun keeps shining!!

ARDINGLY HISTORY SOCIETY: An illustrated talk by Dr. Caroline Adams on ‘Domestic Bliss in Tudor West Sussex’ in Hapstead Hall at 7.45pm on 12th September. Non members welcome £3

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: resumes on Friday evenings, commencing 29th September, in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

Ardingly Country Market: Please note that due to various circumstances beyond our control, our weekly Thursday market will be suspended as from 31st August 2017 until further notice.

Sunday, 17th September 2017: Ardingly Christadelphian’s warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘Without Faith it is impossible to please God (Hebrews 11 verse 6)’, on Sunday, 17th September 2017, to be held God willing at 14:00hrs at Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly, RH17 6TD. If you would like further information in advance of this date, please contact Gary Holman: 01444 892697.

Sunday, 24th September 2017: Ardingly Christadelphian’s warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘Why God permits evil in the world’, on Sunday, 24th September 2017, to be held God willing at 14:00hrs at Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly, RH17 6TD. If you would like further information in advance of this date, please contact Gary Holman: 01444 892697.

